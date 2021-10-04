New Kids on the Block Announce ‘Mixtape 2022’ Tour With Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

The New Kids on the Block are hitting the road for an extensive arena tour in May 2022, and they’re bringing along Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” NKOTB singer Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

New Kids on the Block have been touring consistently since the original line-up reunited in 2008. Past tours have featured 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, TLC, Nelly, Paula Abdul, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, and Salt-N-Pepa. On their recent Mixtape tours, the special guests have come out midway through the New Kids’ show to play mini-sets of their hits rather than a traditional opening act slot.

This time around, expect to hear “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Together Forever,” “Free Your Mind,” “and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” in addition to New Kids standards like “Hangin’ Tough,” “Step By Set,” and “The Right Stuff.” Odds are high that Salt-N-Pepa will perform “Whatta Man” with En Vogue, and don’t be surprised to see some sort of surprise “Rickroll” rendition of “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Mixtape Tour 2022

May 10th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

May 12th – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 13th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 14th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 15th – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 16th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

May 18th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 19th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 20th – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

May 21st – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

May 22nd – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 25th – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 26th – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

May 27th – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

May 28th – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

May 29th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

May 31st – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

June 1st – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

June 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 4th – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 5th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 6th – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

June 7th – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

June 8th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

June 10th – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 11th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 12th – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 14th – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 15th – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

June 16th – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 17th – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

June 21st – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 22nd – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23rd – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 24th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 25th – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

June 26th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

June 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 30th – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

July 1st – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 2nd – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 3rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 6th – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena

July 7th – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 8th – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

July 9th – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

July 10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 12th – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 14th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 15th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 17th – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 19th – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 21st – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

July 22nd – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

July 23rd – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena