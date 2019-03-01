Watch New Kids on the Block Teach Pop History in ‘Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)’ Video

New Kids On the Block offer a crash course in boy band history in the video for their new song, “Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem).”

The clip is set in a high school classroom, where the teacher – cheekily played by ‘NSync’s Lance Bass – introduces the New Kids as guest speakers. As the song kicks in, the group starts the performance as gray-haired geriatrics, but soon their traipsing through four decades of boy band history with the help of some swift costume changes.

Both the song and video for “Boys In the Band” are packed with sly references: Bell Biv DeVoe make a brief cameo appearance, while later the New Kids string themselves up like the ‘NSync marionettes in the “Bye Bye Bye” video. “If it is enough, why does every generation have another one?” Jordan Knight sings, “And why do all directions only lead to one/Before you know it they’ll be even more to come.”

“Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)” is one of three new tracks that will appear on the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of New Kids’ 1988 album, Hangin’ Tough, out March 8th. The track follows previously released offering “80s Baby,” featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.

All the aforementioned artists on “80s Baby” will also perform on the upcoming 53-city “Mixtape Tour,” which launches May 2nd in Cincinnati, Ohio.