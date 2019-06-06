New Kids on the Block are Back With Cross-Country Tour Video for ’80s Baby’

New Kids on the Block are currently on their national headlining Mixtape Tour, their biggest one since their 2008 reunion lap. On Thursday, the boy band released a video for their throwback track “80s Baby,” featuring concert and behind-the-scenes footage from the most recent leg of the tour. The song and video also feature cameos by Eighties superstars such as Salt-n-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, all of who are appearing in concert with the group.

NKOTB recently released the video for “Boys in the Band (Boy Band Anthem),” telling the history of their notable pop subgenre and featuring ‘NSync’s Lance Bass. They also reissued their breakthrough 1988 album Hangin’ Tough in March, with remixes and extended versions of the album’s original 10 tracks.

The Mixtape Tour continues on Friday in Denver, Colorado, with back-to-back shows in the band’s hometown of Boston on June 28th and 29th, before wrapping up July 14th in Hollywood, Florida.