Keith Richards Drops Video for ‘Hate It When You Leave’ Packed With Everyday Scenes

Keith Richards has teamed up with director Jacques Naudé to create a new video for “Hate It When You Leave,” which he cut for his 1992 solo LP Main Offender.

Naudé (who is married to Keith’s daughter Alexandra Richards) shot ordinary Americans from all stages of life for the video, from a man mowing a lawn to a child learning how to play the drums to young girls at a cheerleading practice. Near the end, we see Richards seated outside near fresh-cut flowers in a vase. “‘Hate It When You Leave’ is something for your ears and eyes and for your hearts!,” Richards says of the new clip.

“Hate It When You Leave” is being re-released as a red 7-inch vinyl single for Record Store Day on October 24th. The flip side is a cover of the blues standard “Key to the Highway” that was originally only available on the Japanese edition of Main Offender.

Richards originally planned to spend the summer on the road with the Rolling Stones, but the pandemic forced the group to indefinitely postpone the shows. “I always have this feeling of, like, sudden redundancy, which I have no doubt millions of other people have had, as well,” he told Rolling Stone in September. “But apart from that, I suppose, in everybody’s mind, we presume that things will look up next year.

The Stones have kept busy during the pandemic, dropping the new song “Living in a Ghost Town” and releasing a super deluxe edition of their 1973 LP Goat’s Head Soup. In two years, they will celebrate their 60th anniversary as a band. “I hope to celebrate with as many of us as possible,” Richards said. “Look on the bright side — one has to do that.”