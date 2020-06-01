New Jersey Holding Its First Drive-In Concert With Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will perform a drive-in concert at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park Racetrack on July 11th, becoming the state’s first non-virtual show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Asbury Jukes and I are so excited that we can play this first of its kind live concert and help get New Jersey started on a quick and healthy return to normal,” Southside Johnny said in a statement. “Why sit at home when ‘We’re Havin’ a Party,’ drive-in style? We’ll safely see everyone July 11th.”

The concert will benefit the Count Basie Center for the Arts, with a portion of the proceeds going to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Tickets go on sale Friday 10 am E.T. via Ticketmaster, charging $150 per vehicle. The drive-in holds a maximum of 1,000 vehicles per show, distanced at nine feet apart and holding four people maximum in each car.

“I commend the Count Basie Center for the Arts for finding a way to bring live entertainment to Monmouth County in a fun and safe way,” said Thomas A. Arnone, Monmouth County Freeholder Director. “This drive-in show is a great way to get out of the house and experience a live show, while still practicing social distancing.”

Drive-Ins have been popping up within the last month of the pandemic in new, creative ways: last week in Nashville, the owner of a hot-dog stand hosted the city’s first drive-in concert. “My goal was to give a morale boost to people and say, ‘We can tip-toe into doing these live events again safely,'” Sean “Big Daddy” Porter told Rolling Stone. “When we started talking to the city about it, they said [a drive-in concert] wasn’t even on their radar, and I felt almost obligated to do it. If no one else is going to bring this back, I will.”