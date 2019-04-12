New at Coachella: Helicopter Pads, Rolls Royce Limos, Horse Farms

The more music festival lineups start to all look the same, the more that organizers try to cram in as many one-of-a-kind perks as possible to set their events apart. Have we reached peak festival? Coachella, the OG music bacchanal that will kick off Friday in the California desert, refuses to even accept the question. Its organizer — Goldenvoice Productions, which created the show in 1999 along with Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen — is rolling out the music festival’s first outside programming this year, and aiming for the heights of luxury.

While Coachella itself will take place at the Empire Polo Club, the new extravaganza will find its home at the nearby Zenyara Estate, a 37-acre lot that markets itself as a celebrity-studded “Palm Springs oasis.” Goldenvoice, in partnership with lifestyle marketing group Corso Agency, has arranged for perks such as limo service by Rolls Royce, horse and date farms, a six-acre golf course designed by renowned golf designer Clive Clark, a helicopter pad, pickle-ball and tennis courts, a lake, and a 40,000-square-foot residence, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Corso Agency CEO David Corso told THR that “Zenyara Estate will bring together some of the most exciting performers, athletes and celebrities in a venue like no other” and that the partnership with Goldenvoice will yield an “unmatched experience” for attendees.

That experience includes DJ sets by Idris Elba, Fisher, Bob Moses, Tale of Us and Jacquees, as well as exclusive dinners and brunches with Soho House, an afterparty with producer Guy Gerber, a party hosted by Republic Records, an “Urban Decay wellness program” and something called the Adidas Sports Estate, which is hosting surprise performances, a barbecue with restauranteur Eddie Huang and NFL player Von Miller, and an afterparty literally named the “You Had To Be There” pool party. Pricing was not immediately available.