Iraqi Fighters Try to Beat Back ISIS in New Trailer for ‘Mosul’

Netflix has released a harrowing new trailer for Mosul, its upcoming film about an elite group of Iraqi soldiers trying to take down ISIS, set to arrive on November 26th.

The film is loosely based on a 2017 New Yorker article about the fight to defeat ISIS after it took control of the Iraqi city of Mosul, which is the capital of the Nineveh Province. Mosul is centered around an inexperienced Iraqi police officer named Kawa (played by Adam Bessa), who’s rescued during a firefight by the Nineveh SWAT team.

Kawa soon joins the Nineveh SWAT team, which is led by Major Jasem, played by Suhail Dabbach. The Mosul trailer teases a bit of this backstory, as well as the brutal battles that follow as, per a press release, the Swat team “embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation determined to wipe out an enemy base and restore order to the lawless territory.”

Mosul was written and directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan. The film marks his directorial debut, although his previous screenwriting credits include Dark Water, 21 Bridges, and World War Z.