Netflix Docuseries to Investigate Bob Marley Shooting, Sam Cooke Murder

An upcoming Netflix docuseries will investigate some of music’s biggest unsolved mysteries, including the 1976 assassination attempt on Bob Marley and the murders of Sam Cooke and Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay.

The eight-episode ReMastered will arrive on the streaming service on October 12th with “Who Shot the Sheriff?,” a look at the role Jamaican politicians and the CIA played in the attempted assassination of Marley, who suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and chest in the incident.

The following month, Harlan County U.S.A. documentarian Barbara Kopple co-directs an examination into Johnny Cash’s tumultuous White House meeting with Richard Nixon in “Tricky Dick and the Man in Black.”

Netflix will stream one new episode of ReMastered every month through May 2019, with the December 2018 episode focusing on “Who Killed Jam Master Jay?,” the Run-DMC DJ who was killed in a Queens, New York studio in 2002; despite six witnesses, the murder remains unsolved.

Subsequent months bring an investigation into the murder of three members of the Irish group the Miami Showband during “the Troubles” in Ireland in 1975, the death of Chilean singer Victor Jara at the hands of the Pinochet regime and, in February, a look into the mysterious shooting death of Sam Cooke.

ReMastered‘s first season concludes with “Devil at the Crossroads,” about blues legend Robert Johnson and his apocryphal handshake deal with the Devil, and “Lion’s Share,” about one man’s journey to South Africa to find the true writers behind the hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

ReMastered was created by Emmy award-winners Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist and lists Irving Azoff and Stu Schreiberg among its executive producers.