Women in Hip-Hop Give Each Other Their Flowers in Netflix’s ‘Ladies First’ Documentary Trailer

As hip-hop celebrates 50 years of trailblazing this year, Netflix is spotlighting the women who have shaped the genre’s legacy with unrelenting confidence, even when it was an uphill battle to garner any respect or recognition for doing so. In the first trailer for Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, the four-episode docuseries premiering Aug. 9, generations of artists — from Queen Latifah and Remy Ma to Tierra Whack and Latto — give each other and themselves their hard-earned flowers.

“We’ll always be stronger together than we are apart,” Queen Latifah explains in the brief clip. “That’s just how it is.” Through insight and commentary from artists, label executives, journalists, stylists, and more, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop sets its sights on “reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day,” according to a synopsis from Netflix.

The preview opens with praise for the current dominating force that is women in hip-hop at the present moment. It flashes through music videos from Cardi B, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Latto, Tierra Whack, Coi Leray, Da Brat, Remy Ma, and more within its first few seconds.

"We all winning at once, in different aspects," Latto states in one clip. The then-and-now narrative finds its balance in the pseudo-torch passing that Queen Latifah efficiently sums up: "We have come through a lot, and we have stood back up. We'll always keep standing back up."

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop will also center commentary from MC Lyte, Rah Digga, Sha-Rock, Yo-Yo, Bahamadia, Monie Love, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Rapsody, Chika, and more.