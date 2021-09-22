 'Britney vs. Spears' Doc Trailer Explores Pop Star's Conservatorship - Rolling Stone
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Gets the Doc Treatment Once Again in ‘Britney vs. Spears’

Film will arrive September 28th

Jon Blistein

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary about Britney Spears and the fight to end her conservatorship, Britney vs. Spears. 

The film was helmed by director Erin Lee Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu (Eliscu has previously profiled Spears for Rolling Stone on multiple occasions). As a release for the film notes, Britney vs. Spears will delve into Spears’ rise to fame and the circumstances that led to her conservatorship with new interviews and new documents, but it will not include “the traumatic images that have previously defined her.”

The new trailer finds Carr and Eliscu parsing some of the most glaring questions about Spears’ conservatorship, especially the various people, like Spears’ father Jamie, who benefited financially from keeping the arrangement in place. The trailer also looks at the #FreeBritney movement and prominently features the audio from Spears’ bombshell testimony about her conservatorship from this past June.

Britney vs. Spears is set to premiere on September 28th.

