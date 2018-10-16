Rolling Stone
Hear Neneh Cherry’s Two Frenetic New Songs

“Synchronised Devotion,” “Natural Skin Deep” will appear on Swedish musician’s upcoming LP, ‘Broken Politics’

Swedish singer Neneh Cherry unveiled two new songs, “Synchronised Devotion” and “Natural Skin Deep,” from her upcoming album, Broken Politics, out October 19th via Small Supersound/Awal Recordings.

“Synchronised Devotion” is a spellbinding tune centered around a slipstream piano and the occasional ring of a vibraphone. Cherry’s freewheeling vocals swing between a soft croon and rapping as she unravels her evocative lyrics, “It’s my politics living in the slow jam/ Playful, supreme, delightful, hateful/ Play with me/ It’s my politics living the in the slow dance/ Synchronised devotion/ I’m a Pisces, hanging from the vine/ Live it out, one day at a time.”

“Natural Skin Deep” is a much more frenetic track that starts with a wailing siren, settles into a slinking groove then falls into a free jazz breakdown.

“Synchronised Devotion” and “Natural Skin Deep” follow previously-released Broken Politics tracks “Shot Gun Shack” and “Kong.” Broken Politics marks Cherry’s fifth LP and follows 2014’s Blank Project. She crafted the record with producer and frequent collaborator, Four Tet.

Cherry will play a handful of North American shows this fall to mark the release of Broken Politics. She’s set to perform in Los Angeles and New York on November 30th and December 2nd, respectively, while she also has a gig at Art Basel in Miami December 4th.

