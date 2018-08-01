Rolling Stone

Neneh Cherry Teams With Four Tet, Massive Attack’s 3D for New Song ‘Kong’

Swedish singer pairs track with slow-moving video, announces three headlining concerts for September

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Neneh Cherry attends the Stella McCartney Menswear launch and Women's Spring 2017 collection presentation at Abbey Road Studios on November 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney)

Neneh Cherry teams with producers Four Tet and Massive Attack's 3D for her spacey new song "Kong."

Neneh Cherry fuses trip-hop ambiance and protest lyrics on her spacey new song “Kong.” Four Tet and Massive Attack‘s 3D (Robert Del Naja) co-produced the track, which references the European refugee crisis.

“Every nation seeks its friends in France and Italy and all across the seven seas,” Cherry sings over simmering strings and droning keys. “Goddamn guns and guts and bitter love still put a hole in me.”

The Swedish singer-songwriter paired the song with a minimalist, slow-moving video. Director Jean Nkiru cuts between families, a forlorn bride and groom and Cherry, dotted with white paint, singing into the camera.

“Kong” is Cherry’s first release since 2015’s “He, She, Me,” a collaboration with Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes. Four Tet also produced the singer’s fourth solo record (and first in 18 years), 2014’s Blank Project.

Cherry has three headlining concerts scheduled for September: the 6th in Stockholm, Sweden; the 12th in London, England; the 26th in Paris, France.

