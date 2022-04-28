Neneh Cherry, Sia Collaborate for New Version of ‘Manchild’

Neneh Cherry has tapped Sia for a vibey reworking of her 1989 song, “Manchild.” The track will appear on Cherry’s forthcoming album The Versions, a collaboration album of covers from her catalogue by an all-female line-up.

The 10-track album, out June 10, will feature Robyn, Sia, Kelsey Lu, Jamila Woods, Tyson, and more. All of the artists on the LP have a personal connection to Cherry and her music.

“Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” Sia explained in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one day we would meet. When I was struggling with my mental health in my early twenties, I somehow ended up in their house being taken care of as if I was one of their own children. I called her husband during a suicide attempt, who had been mentoring me as an incredible music producer, and they gave me all the love I could have dreamt of. I owe them a huge thanks and would sing ‘a-b-c’ for them if they asked.”

Cherry previously dropped a reimagined version of her hit “Buffalo Stance” featuring Robyn on vocals and Mapei on its rap verse. The track got a vibrant music video starring Pose cast member Indya Moore.

The Versions is available for pre-order here.

The Versions Track List:

1. Buffalo Stance (Robyn feat. Mapei)

2. Manchild (feat. Sia)

3. Woman (feat. ANOHNI)

4. Buddy X (feat. Greentea Peng)

5. Kootchi (feat. Jamila Woods)

6. Sassy (feat. TYSON)

7. Heart (feat. Sudan Archives)

8. Kisses On The Wind (feat. Seinabo Sey)

9. Manchild (feat. Kelsey Lu)

10. Buddy X (Honey Dijon Remix)