Neneh Cherry, Robyn Tap ‘Pose’ Star Indya Moore for ‘Buffalo Stance’ Video

Swedish musicians previously teased the video for the re-imagined track on Trans Day Of Visibility

Neneh Cherry and Robyn have shared a music video for their recent reworking of Cherry’s hit 1988 single, “Buffalo Stance.” The video, directed by India Sleem with Object & Animal, features actor Indya Moore, who stars in Pose, which used “Buffalo Stance” in an episode.

Cherry and Robyn teased the video on Trans Day Of Visibility, which celebrates transgender people and raises awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide. In the clip, Moore appears alongside various other actors, who pose for the camera, dance around, and lip-sync to the buoyant track.

In March, Cherry dropped a vibey, reimagined version of the song featuring Robyn on vocals and Mapei on its rap verse. The re-release of “Buffalo Stance” is the first taste of a collaboration album Cherry will drop later this year.

“I’ve known Robyn for three decades, she is my sister, my friend, my family, a creative inspiration,” Cherry said. “So to have Robyn doing her version of a new life interpretation of ‘Buffalo Stance’ is an absolute honor…and with Dev Hynes and Mapei, this is what dreams are made of!”

Commenting on an Instagram post from Cherry celebrating the track, Robyn wrote, “I’m so proud to celebrate you and how much you mean to me and so many others. I’m forever grateful. This love bomb is incredible.”

Cherry’s forthcoming record comes four years after her LP Broken Politics, which featured tracks such as “Kong,” “Cheap Breakfast Special,” and “Fallen Leaves.”

