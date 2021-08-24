Nelly Taps Breland and Blanco Brown for ‘High Horse’ on ‘Kimmel’

Nelly stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform his recent track “High Horse” with the help of Breland and Blanco Brown.

The rapper released “High Horse” as a single earlier this summer, tapping up-and-coming country singers Breland and Brown to join on the song. It will appear on his new country album, Heartland, out August 27th. Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, Chris Bandi, George Birge, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line and Tyler Hubbard also guest on the LP.

Last fall, Nelly celebrated the 20th anniversary of Country Grammar by performing a three-song medley of hits from his 2000 debut LP at the 2020 American Music Awards. The rapper showcased “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me.” He was joined onstage by City Spud, who was featured on “Ride wit Me” upon its release in 2001.

Nelly’s last LP was 2013’s M.O. He’s since dropped several singles, including 2015’s “The Fix” featuring Jeremih and 2018’s “Freaky With You” with Jacquees. He also collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on “Lil Bit.”