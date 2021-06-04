Nelly Furtado Releases ‘Loose’ Expanded Edition With Rare Remixes, Bonus Tracks

Nelly Furtado is marking the 15th anniversary of her hit album Loose with a digital reissue featuring a selection of rare remixes and bonus tracks. The set is out Friday, June 4th.

Released in 2006, Loose marked Furtado’s third album, following her 2000 breakout debut Whoa, Nelly! (featuring the hit single “I’m Like a Bird”) and her 2003 follow-up Folklore. Loose was led by the smash single “Promiscuous,” featuring Timbaland, while the album also spawned several other hits including “Maneater” and “Say It Right.”

The new expanded edition of Loose features rarities like a version of “Do It” featuring Missy Elliott, as well as Spanish-language versions of “All Good Things (Come to an End),” “In God’s Hands,” and “Te Busque,” featuring Juanes. The tracklist also includes 12 remixes, including three different ones for “Promiscuous,” done by Axwell, Crossroads Vegas, and Josh Desi. There’s also an alternate version of “Say It Right,” dubbed the “Reggae Main Mix,” featuring Courtney John.

At the end of May, Furtado released a new remix EP with the German production duo Quarterhead, which found them remixing “All Good Things (Come to an End).” The EP boasts four different edits, while the single version is also included on the expanded edition of Loose.

Loose (Expanded Edition) Track List

1. “Afraid” (feat. Attitude)

2. “Maneater”

3. “Promiscuous Interlude” (feat. Timbaland)

4. “Promiscuous” (feat. Timbaland)

5. “Glow”

6. “Showtime”

7. “No Hay Igual Interlude” (feat. Timbaland)

8. “No Hay Igual”

9. “Te Busque” (feat. Juanes)

10. “Say It Right”

11. “Do It”

12. “In God’s Hands”

13. “Wait for You Interlude” (feat. Timbaland)

14. “Wait for You”

15. “All Good Things (Come to an End)”

16. “Te Busque” (feat. Juanes) (Spanish Version)

17. “Let My Hair Down”

18. “Somebody to Love”

19. “Undercover”

20. “What I Wanted”

21. “Runaway”

22. “Crazy “(Radio 1 Live Lounge Session)

23. “Do It” (feat. Missy Elliott)

24. “All Good Things (Come to an End)” (Spanish version)

25. “En Las Manos De Dios” (In God’s Hands, Spanish version)

26. “In God’s Hands” – Single version (feat. Keith Urban)

27. “Say It Right” (Reggae Main Mix) (feat. Courtney John)

28. “No Hay Igual” (Remix) (feat. Calle 13)

29. “Promiscuous” (Axwell Remix) (feat. Timbaland)

30. “Promiscuous” (Crossroads Vegas Mix)

31. “Promiscuous” (Josh Desi Remix)

32. “All Good Things (Come to an End)” (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead)