 Nelly Furtado Stages Rare Performance at Drake's OVO Show in Toronto - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

See Nelly Furtado Make Rare Live Appearance at Drake’s OVO Show in Toronto

Singer appears onstage for first time in five years to sing “Promiscuous” and “I’m Like a Bird” as surprise guest at All-Canadian North Stars event

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nelly Furtado made a surprise, rare live appearance this week to sing two of her hits alongside Drake at the rapper’s OVO Presents All-Canadian North Stars event in Toronto.

Furtado, who hadn’t performed live in nearly five years, delivered an abridged rendition of her “Promiscuous” before she was joined by Drake on a jovial, singalong rendition of the single “I’m Like a Bird.”

“Thank goodness I’m a nice, humble, well-spoken [person], I like to deal with people the right way, because that’s the only way that you could get this next person to come out of the house to do what they’re about to do right now,” Drake said in introducing his fellow Canadian, noting her lengthy absence from the stage.

“I don’t care how loud you sang tonight, right now, I need you to sing as loud as you can because this right here took a lot… This next person’s changed my life so much, I love her so much.”

The Grammy-winning Furtado hasn’t toured since 2017, the same year she released her last studio album, The Ride. However, the singer has inched back into the music world over the past year, releasing an EP with German production duo Quarterhead in May 2021 followed by a reissue for her 2006 album Loose.

The Furtado cameo continues Drake’s hometown celebration of TRL-era hitmakers, as the rapper himself made a surprise appearance to perform with the Backstreet Boys when that band visited Toronto.

In This Article: Drake, Nelly Furtado

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.