Nelly Furtado Picks Up Where She Left Off With First Hit-Packed Performance in Five Years

It’s been five years since Nelly Furtado last took command of a stage for more than one song. To close out 2022, the singer made a rare appearance at Australia’s Beyond the Valley music festival for a 35-minute performance that rolled out a hit-packed setlist in celebration of her live music return.

Furtado kicked off her set late into the night while festival goers raged ahead of the new year. The six-song performance ranged from “I’m Like a Bird” and “Maneater” to “Promiscuous” and “Say It Right,” later assisted by house music producer Dom Dolla. The singer also recruited Dolla for a remixed cover of Timbaland’s “Give It To Me” and welcomed SG Lewis to assist on “All Good Things (Come to an End).”

“Like many of my friends, I grew up listening to @nellyfurtado,” Dolla wrote on Instagram following her surprise appearance during his set. “Her music was the soundtrack to some of my earliest memories. It was a surreal experience to invite her out on stage with me last night to perform one of my favourite records. It’s been an honour getting to know you over the past few months Nelly. Very excited for what the future has in store.”

Furtado last performed a complete set while on tour in support of her sixth studio album, The Ride, released in 2017. Last year, the singer appeared as a surprise guest at Drake's OVO Presents All-Canadian North Stars event in Toronto. Marking her first official time back on stage, she delivered a shortened version of "Promiscuous" and participated in a Drake-assisted "I'm Like a Bird" singalong.

“Thank goodness I’m a nice, humble, well-spoken [person], I like to deal with people the right way, because that’s the only way that you could get this next person to come out of the house to do what they’re about to do right now,” Drake told the audience. “I don’t care how loud you sang tonight, right now, I need you to sing as loud as you can because this right here took a lot… This next person’s changed my life so much, I love her so much.”