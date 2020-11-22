 2020 AMAs: Nelly Performs 'Country Grammar' Medley: Watch - Rolling Stone
Nelly Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Country Grammar’ at 2020 AMAs

City Spud joined in on the action

Daniel Kreps
Angie Martoccio

Nelly heralded the 20th anniversary of Country Grammar by performing a three-song medley of hits from his 2000 debut LP at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday.

Nelly, a three-time AMAs winner, took the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, delivering “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me.” He was joined onstage by City Spud, who was featured on “Ride wit Me” upon its release in 2001.

“If you wanna go and take a ride with me/We 3-wheeling in the fo’ with the gold D’s,” he rapped. “Oh, why do I live this way?/Hey, must be the money!”

The AMAs performance continued a string of 2020 appearances — both on television and other artists’ tracks — for Nelly, who is currently competing on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars. The rapper also recently made a cameo on Kane Brown’s “Cool Again” and teamed with Jimmie Allen for “Good Times Roll.”

Nelly’s last LP was 2013’s M.O. He’s since dropped several singles, including 2015’s “The Fix” featuring Jeremih and 2018’s “Freaky With You” with Jacquees. Last month, he collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on “Lil Bit.”

 

