Nelly, Bell Biv DeVoe to Play 2020 American Music Awards

Nelly and Bell Biv DeVoe will perform medleys at the 2020 American Music Awards, which broadcasts live Sunday, November 22nd at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The show will air a few months after the 20th anniversary of Nelly’s diamond-selling debut LP, Country Grammar. The rapper-singer, a three-time AMA winner, will mark the occasion by playing three of the album’s singles and signature hits: “Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me.”

Bell Biv DeVoe will perform two of their most famous singles, “Do Me!” and Poison.” The new jack swing group, who’ve also won three AMAs, first performed on the show with a 1991 rendition of “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me)?”

The 2020 American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will also include spots from Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

Bell Biv DeVoe released Three Stripes, their fourth studio album and first since 2001’s BBD, in 2017.

Nelly, who is currently appearing on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars, released his last LP, M.O., in 2013; he’s since issued a handful of singles: 2015’s “The Fix” (featuring Jeremih), 2018’s “Freaky With You” (featuring Jacquees) and October’s “Lil Bit” (with Florida Georgia Line). Elsewhere in 2020, the vocalist made a cameo on Kane Brown’s “Cool Again” and teamed with Jimmie Allen for the collaborative track “Good Times Roll.”