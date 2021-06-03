Neko Cases Shares ‘Halls of Sarah (RAC Mix),’ Announces Newsletter

Neko Case has released a new version of her Hell-On track “Halls of Sarah,” produced by Portuguese-American musician RAC, along with the announcement of her new weekly Substack newsletter, The Lung.

“I’ve always been in love with nature,” Case said in a statement. “I have felt ‘outside’ of it for a long time, though, which is wrong to me as I’m ‘in it’ more than a lot of people. I live in Vermont, a part known as ‘The Northeast Kingdom.’ It’s a leftover name from some tourist campaign, but it sounds majestic, which this place really is!”

She continued, “In my own personal world, I refer to the forest I live in as ‘The Lung.’ That name came quietly out of my feelings for the place, and it has no scientific basis whatsoever. It is affectionate shorthand. The Lung makes air, it cleans, it heals, it feeds. It is the place where incredible scenes happen — not for me, but for nature’s own reasons and pleasure. The Lung resets my mind and sharpens my senses. I am the least important component of this forest, which is very freeing indeed.”

The Lung will consist of “postcards about loving nature and its crazy ways” from Case and will include interviews and conversations with both professional naturalists and Case’s fellow nature-lovers and friends, along with photographs, drawings, and more. Paid subscribers will also receive an extra newsletter post each week.