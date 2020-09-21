Neko Case Announces Pair of Outdoor Concerts in New England

Neko Case has announced two outdoor, socially distanced shows in New England for this fall.

The first concert will be held on Tuesday, October 13th, at South Farms in Morris, Connecticut, about two hours outside of New York City. The show is part of the venue’s Twilight Concerts on the Farm outdoor series, produced by Manic Presents, and follows Dinosaur Jr.’s performance there last month. The second show will be a drive-in concert at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, Vermont, held on Thursday, October 15th.

Both venues outline full Covid-19 safety protocols on their websites, with both requiring attendees to wear face masks and stay six feet apart from others. South Farms also specifies that there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue; high-touch areas such as door handles and counter surfaces will be regularly disinfected; and that anyone entering the venue will be health checked using a temperature check and short questionnaire.

Tickets for the South Farms show start at $160, while tickets for the Champlain Valley Expo show are priced at $150 per vehicle.

Case released her last album, Hell-On, in 2018. This year she reissued her sophomore album, 2000’s Furnace Room Lullaby, for its 20th anniversary in partnership with Record Store Day.