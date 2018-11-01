Watch Neko Case’s Contemplative ‘Last Lion of Albion’ Video

Neko Case meditates on the colossal damage human beings have wreaked on Earth – from environmental devastation to animal extinction – with her profound “Last Lion of Albion” video.

Using handcrafted puppets and props, director Laura Plansker frames the clip around the tearjerking journey of the titular lion, who glides through a stream and gazes out at the remnants of our natural world: roses, waterfalls, butterflies, frogs, squirrels, rabbits and birds. Humans, meanwhile, send a rocket to Mars.

Case, in a statement, praised Plansker as “one of [her] favorite artists.” She continued, “I’ve loved her work forever; she‘s so skilled at using handmade figures and props to create surreal worlds. Her work perfectly balances humor and darkness in a way that breaks my heart. She has a way of making something so artificial so very alive. The turning of the lion’s head to look at the sky, or its own reflection makes me cry my eyes out. There is so much straight ahead compassion in Laura’s work, there’s no need to manipulate emotion of the viewer, it is the perfect balance.”

“Last Lion of Albion” appears on Case’s June-issued seventh LP, Hell-On. The singer-songwriter is currently promoting the album on a European tour that continues Thursday, November 1st in Berlin, Germany; she will launch a round of North American dates on November 27th in Missoula, Montana.

Along with the video, Case also announced a new round of North American dates for 2019. That leg kicks off January 23rd in Providence, Rhode Island.

Neko Case Tour Dates

January 23 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

January 24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

January 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

January 26 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

January 27 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

January 29 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Memorial Hall

January 30 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

January 31 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

February 1 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

February 2 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

February 4 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

February 5 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

February 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

February 8 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

February 9 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

February 12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

February 13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

February 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren