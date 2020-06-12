 Neil Young Drops Blazing New Track 'Vacancy': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next NBA Star Damian Lillard Drops New Dame D.O.L.L.A. Track With Raphael Saadiq, 'GOAT Spirit' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Neil Young Drops Blazing New Track ‘Vacancy’

Song is one of the previously unreleased gems on Homegrown, out this month

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Neil Young has released “Vacancy,” the latest offering from Homegrown, the previously shelved 1975 album he’s finally releasing on June 19th.

One of the seven unreleased tracks on the album, “Vacancy” opens with a churning guitar riff, as Young sings “Who are you?/Where are you going to?” He then addresses an old lover: “I look in your eyes and I don’t know what’s there/You poison me with that long, vacant stare.”

Recorded at Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch Studio in January 1975, the track features Stan Szelest on Wurlitzer organ, Ben Keith on lap slide guitar, bassist Tim Drummond and Karl T. Himmel on drums.

“Vacancy” follows the single “Try,” another previously unreleased track he performed on tour between 2007 and 2008. He recently performed the title track — released off 1977’s American Stars ‘N Bars — during his home concert series in quarantine.

Young, who recently announced a Bootleg Series, dropped a 2019 solo acoustic rendition of “Southern Man” in the wake of mass protests over the police killing of George Floyd. “Have hope,” he wrote in an op-ed on his website on Monday. “I feel a change. … We know black lives matter. My heart goes out to all our black families affected, so that’s all the black families through American history. I feel like we are turning a corner. All Together, all colors on the street. We know our mission is the right one for America and for mankind.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Neil Young

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.