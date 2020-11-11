 Hear Neil Young's Unreleased Version of 'The Losing End' - Rolling Stone
Hear Neil Young’s Previously Unreleased Version of ‘The Losing End (When You’re On)’

Song from 1973 performance at the Roxy appears on Archives Volume 2 box set

Neil Young has dropped a previously unreleased version of "The Losing End (When You're On)," which will appear on 'Archives Volume 2.'

Neil Young has dropped a previously unreleased version of “The Losing End (When You’re On)” ahead of the release of Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976 10-disc box set, which arrives on November 20th.

The six-and-a-half-minute version of the song was recorded and performed live with the Santa Monica Flyers at West Hollywood venue the Roxy Theater on September 22nd, 1973. He was the first artist to perform at the Sunset Strip venue. The track appears on Disc Four, Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live, and is the only previously unreleased song on that disc.

Last week, Young dropped an unreleased version of “Powderfinger” from 1975. He also recently released 1972’s “Come And Say You Will” — recorded with his band the Stray Gators — and “Homefires.

In addition to Archives Volume 2, Young will release live album Return to Greendale on November 6th, which includes “Bandit.”  A 50th-anniversary edition of After the Gold Rush on vinyl is due in March 2021. Other archival releases in the works include Way Down in the Rust BucketCarnegie Hall 1970,  Road of Plentyand Noise and Flowers.

