Neil Young Releasing Crazy Horse Live Album/Film in February

Neil Young was not kidding when he said he was going to start releasing archival material at a much faster rate this year.

Just weeks after the release of the 10-disc set Archives Volume II 1972-1976 and the live album/film Return to Greendale, he has announced that Way Down in the Rust Bucket, a 1990 Crazy Horse club gig, will come out on February 26th as a film and double album.

The show took place November 13th, 1990 in front of 800 lucky fans at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California, two months after the release of Ragged Glory and shortly before the start of a long arena tour with Sonic Youth and Social Distortion. You can check out a preview video of “Country Home” on the Neil Young Archives. “This show is one of my all-time Crazy Horse favorites,” Young wrote. “More songs will be added here before the official release.”

Way Down in the Rust Bucket is the first in a long list of archival releases that Young is planning for 2021. There are no release dates at this point, but he’s plotting a third Archive Series box set, the 2019 Promise of the Real live album Noise and Flowers, the Eighties rarities collection Road of Plenty, and an extensive Bootleg Series that will spotlight fan-favorite shows like Carnegie Hall 1970, the Rainbow Theater 1973, and the Bottom Line 1974.

Young hasn’t released a new album since 2019’s Colorado, but he recently said that new material is coming. “I have started a new album,” he wrote in response to a fan letter last month. “It’s solo. I’ve been waiting a long time.”