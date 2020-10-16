Neil Young Releases Trailer for ‘Archives II 1972-1976’ Box Set

The release of Neil Young’s long-awaited Archives Volume II 1972-1976 is just a little over a month away, and, Friday, he dropped a trailer that offers a tantalizing glimpse into the 10-disc package.

The two-and-a-half-minute video mixes photos, video, and lyric manuscripts from the era with snippets of songs that include a live rendition of the Crazy Horse classic “Drive Back,” the previously unreleased 1972 tune “Goodbye Christian on the Shore,” and Joni Mitchell playing her song “Raised on Robbery” with Young and the Santa Monica Flyers during the 1973 Tonight’s The Night sessions. The latter performance has been a part of Young and Mitchell lore for decades but has never been heard by the public.

Neil Young Archives Volume II 1972-1976 features 12 previously unreleased songs, 49 previously unheard versions of tunes, and 131 tracks in total. It comes with a 252-page hardcover book and a full-length poster, arriving in stores on November 20th.

Young is also working on an official Bootleg Series where he’ll share fan-favorite concert recordings in pristine sound. Carnegie Hall 1970 and the Bottom Line 1974 are in the works along with Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971, an August 1977 club gig with the Ducks and his legendary November 5th, 1973, Tonight’s The Night show at London’s Rainbow Theater.

“This is a very unique audience recording,” Young recently wrote about the Rainbow Theater show. “The Volume Dealers [production team] has remastered in the Surf Shack from tape and the sound is like nothing else. The [Santa Monica] Flyers’ performance is mindless. Free. These are the kind of shows you get after being on the road for quite a whole. Ralph [Molina]’s drumming is unbelievable. Nils [Lofgren] and Ben [Keith] are on fire. Billy [Talbot] is great. What a trip!”

On November 6th, Young is also releasing the movie and album Return to Greendale. It’s a document of his theatrical 2003/04 tour of his rock opera Greendale.