Neil Young Plans ‘Ragged Glory’ Reissue With ‘Undiscovered and Unheard’ Songs

Neil Young has revealed plans to reissue his and Crazy Horse’s 1990 LP Ragged Glory with an extra LP’s worth of “undiscovered and unheard” songs from the album’s original sessions. According to the Neil Young Archives website, Ragged Glory engineer John Hanlon recently rediscovered tapes from the album’s recording sessions and with them a cache of tracks that were left off the album.

“Listening to these tracks is a real head scratcher,” Neil Young Archives wrote. “They are equal to anything on the existing record, maybe better. Possibly, the thought at the time was to have a single album and not include the songs from the last half of the unique ‘set oriented’ recording sessions.”

Ragged Glory, one of Rolling Stone‘s 100 Best Albums of the 1990s, boasts classics like “Fuckin’ Up,” “Mother Earth (Natural Anthem),” “White Line” and “Mansion on the Hill” alongside Crazy Horse jams “Love to Burn” and “Love and Only Love.”

The Neil Young Archives detailed the unique Ragged Glory sessions where Young and Crazy Horse played the same set of songs twice a day for two weeks at California’s Plywood Analog studio. The bulk of those recordings became Ragged Glory. However, “after the songs were played enough so that the band was sure they must have the takes, the Horse, having a great time, kept playing other songs.”

The result of those extra sessions: “38 minutes of Crazy Horse classics, mostly undiscovered and unheard before.”

Neil Young Archives adds that the double-album Ragged Glory II, as the reissue will be called, will “probably” be released on vinyl, CD and high-definition digital in 2019, which could result in the delay of other potential Archives projects.

Earlier this month, Young officially released his oft-bootlegged “Bernstein Tapes” as the 1976 live album Songs for Judy.