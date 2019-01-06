Neil Young Pays Tribute to Pegi Young With ‘Harvest Moon’ Song

Neil Young paid tribute to his ex-wife, collaborator and Bridge School co-founder Pegi Young in a post on the rocker’s Archives site.

“Thanks Pegi, for being such a wonderful mother to our children,” Neil wrote Saturday, his first public comments since Pegi’s death. “You live inside of them and the many you have touched.”

Pegi Young died Tuesday at the age of 66 after a yearlong battle with cancer. “[She was] surrounded by her friends and family in her native California” at the time of her death, according to the singer-songwriter’s Instagram.

On Saturday, Neil also reposted the lyrics to his Harvest Moon song “Such a Woman,” one of the many tracks inspired by Pegi.

“You are such a woman to me / And I love you / Our love will live / Until the end of time,” Young wrote in the 1992 song. “No one else can kill me like you do / No one else can fill me like you do / And no, no one else can feel our pain / Love is a healer / And I love you.”

Promise of the Real’s Lukas Nelson previously tweeted, “There are no words I have to express the sadness I feel at the news of @pegiyoung’s passing. May she Rest In Peace, and condolences from the whole Nelson family.”

Young’s frequent collaborator Nils Lofgren wrote, “Rest in sweet peace #PegiYoung . Our friend. And a warrior for children and families everywhere. Thank you. It’s all too short.”