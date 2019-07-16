Neil Young, Norah Jones, Father John Misty to Headline ‘Harvest Moon’ Benefit Show

Neil Young has recruited Norah Jones and Father John Misty to join him for Harvest Moon: A Gathering, a charity concert to benefit The Bridge School and The Painted Turtle, which allows children with serious medical conditions to attend a special summer camp free of charge. The show will take place September 14th (the exact day of the actual Harvest Moon) at Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes, California.

“Included with each ticket is an all-star celebrity chef picnic cooked and served by Southern California’s top chefs,” reads an announcement, “and a beer and wine tasting from select California Breweries and Wineries.”

Tickets on on-sale Friday at 10:00 am PST and will be $250 each, plus fees. Kids under 10 will be allowed in for free. For more information, check out the official Harvest Moon: A Gathering website.

Young just wrapped up a European tour with Promise of the Real where he joined Bob Dylan onstage for the first time since 1994. There’s no information about whether or not he’ll be playing solo at Harvest Moon, but Promise of the Real are booked the day of the show at the Outlaw Music Festival on Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The show will mark the first time he’s raised funds for the Bridge School with a concert since the annual Bridge School Benefit ended in 2016. Norah Jones played the event five times between 2005 and 2016, but this will be Father John Misty’s first time helping out the organization. The African/Latin American musical collective Masanga is also on the bill.

The only other show on Young’s public calendar is Farm Aid on September 21st in East Troy Wisconsin on September 21st, but he recently recorded a new album with Crazy Horse and he’s promised to promote it with a tour.