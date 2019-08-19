Neil Young Rolls Out Plans For New Crazy Horse LP, ‘Tonight’s The Night’ Film

Neil Young may not be touring until next year, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t keeping busy. His new Crazy Horse album Colorado is coming out in October, and he announced that leadoff single, “Rainbow of Colors,” will arrive this month. “Ten new songs ranging from around 3 minutes to over 13 minutes,” Young wrote on his Neil Young Archives website. “We hope you love this new album as much as we do.”

Also in the works is a documentary about the creation of Colorado entitled Mountaintop Sessions. “It is a wild one folks, no hold barred,” Young wrote. “You will see the whole process just as it went down! Worts and all! I don’t think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen. You can be the judge of that, because Shakey Pictures’ Mountaintop Sessions masterfully shot by our cinematographer C.K. Vollick, will be released in over 100 theaters world-wide the week our album Colorado debuts, in October.”

Young also announced that on Wednesday, he’ll roll out a new video and essay reflecting on the creation of his 1973 masterpiece Tonight’s The Night via the Neil Young Archives. ”With the 12-minute Tonight’s The Night video and that story, you should have a more clear look at Tonight’s The Night than you have ever had in the history of this recording!” he wrote. “I know it was a long time ago, almost 50 years, but I’m still here and it is still so fresh in my mind.”

Earlier this month, Young announced he was postponing a planned arena tour with Crazy Horse to focus on an ambitious slate of archival films. The few live dates he does have planned for 2019 include the charity show Harvest Moon — A Gathering in Lake Hughes, California along with Father John Misty, Norah Jones on September 14th, Farm Aid in East Troy, Wisconsin on September 21st and a Farm Aid warmup show at the Murat Theater in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 19th.