Neil Young Turned Down ‘Millions’ for ‘Harvest’ Tour

Neil Young has long shied away from performing Harvest in concert, and, in a new interview with the AARP, he says that is unlikely to change any time soon.

“I was just offered millions of dollars for a tour to do Harvest,” he told writer Edna Gundersen. “Everyone who played on Harvest is dead. I don’t want to do that. How about planting instead of harvesting?”

Sadly, Neil Young isn’t exaggerating when he says that everyone from his Harvest-era band the Stray Gators is dead. Pianist Jack Nitzsche died in 2000, drummer Kenny Buttrey died in 2004, pedal-steel guitarist Ben Keith died in 2010 and bassist Tim Drummond died in 2015. “I miss my old friends, all of whom are gone, except for the wonderful music they made while they were here together on Earth,” Young wrote on his Archives website in 2018. “I was so lucky to know them and make our music together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Young talks about his possible 2020 tour plans. “If I decide to go on the road, I’d like to do a democracy tour next year with different people that keep changing,” he said. “Not right or left. Democracy is not you on this side and me on that side just to see who wins.”

He also said his poor relationship with David Crosby makes a CSNY reunion unlikely. “Crosby should write an introspective book: Why People Won’t Talk to Me Anymore,” he said. “He made a lot of great music for a long time. I don’t know what happened with David. I got nothing to say. I love Stephen. I love Graham. If a reunion happens, it would be a surprise. I won’t close the door on anything. I can hold a grudge with the best of them but only if there’s a reason for it.

Finally, he said that a retirement tour will never happen. “I’d feel like Cher,” he said. “Don’t retire unless you really aren’t interested. I’m interested. It hurts a little to play now where it didn’t before. I don’t hear quite as well as I did before. My voice is not like it was before. Show me something that is like it was before. I feel good about the future. The idea is, do not stop moving.”