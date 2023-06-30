Neil Young Is Finally Releasing His Long-Lost Album ‘Chrome Dreams’

Neil Young’s deep dive into his archives will continue this August with the arrival of what’s considered one of the most mythic and desired items in his vault, his unreleased 1977 album Chrome Dreams.

The long-bootlegged LP, featuring a dozen songs — many of them classics — that Young recorded between 1974 and 1977, will finally be released on August 11th via Reprise Records.

The track list restores the one found on the original Chrome Dreams acetate that was uncovered and endlessly bootlegged over the past few decades; Young even alluded to the long-lost album when he released a sequel, Chrome Dreams II, 30 years later in 2007.

“The summer 2023 release as it is coming to life now is exactly how Young perceives it and has a sense of monumentality about it that conveys a place in history,” Reprise said of the album.

All 12 songs found on Chrome Dreams are likely familiar to Young fans, as the majority were later released on different albums. However, six of the 12 tracks are presented here in its original way: Opener “Pocahontas,” which later featured on Rust Never Sleeps, strips off that album’s overdubs, while tracks like “Sedan Delivery” and “Hold Back the Tears” feature different lyrics than the versions that would pop up on later Young albums.

Ahead of Chrome Dreams’ release, Young has shared that original take on “Sedan Delivery”:

Chrome Dreams is available to preorder now, including a double LP with an etching on the fourth side.

This summer, Young will make his long-awaited return to touring with a string of west coast dates where he's promised to unearth and perform songs that have long ago slipped off his setlists.

Chrome Dreams Track List

1. Pocahontas (August 11, 1976)

2. Will to Love (December 3, 1976)

3. Star of Bethlehem (December 13, 1974)

4. Like a Hurricane (November 29, 1975)

5. Too Far Gone (September 5, 1975)

6. Hold Back the tears (February 6, 1977)

7. Homegrown (November 19, 1975)

8. Captain Kennedy (August 11, 1976)

9. Stringman (March 31, 1976)

10. Sedan Delivery (May 22, 1975)

11. Powderfinger (August 11, 1976)

12. Look Out for My Love (January 20, 1976)