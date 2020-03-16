Neil Young, James James to Appear at Digital Rally for Bernie Sanders

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah will make guest appearances at a digital rally for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on March 17th. My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James and the Free Nationals are scheduled to perform during the online-only event, becoming the latest musicians to perform in support of the candidate.

“There are so many of us that just want to find common ground with all living beings so that we can move forward together as a world to live in peace, good health, and equality,” James said in a statement. “Bernie speaks and lives the truth and has worked his entire life fighting for truth and justice – bringing people together for the common good and that is why I believe he can help unite us now.”

“His progressive positions on universal healthcare, immigration and education make him the clear choice for us in the primaries,” added Kelsey Gonzalez of the Free Nationals. “We’re looking forward to supporting him tomorrow.”

The event, dubbed the Bernie 2020 Digital Rally, will take place Tuesday, March 17th at 7 p.m. EST via Sanders’ website.

Earlier this month, Young officially endorsed Sanders for president. “I support Bernie because I listen to what he says,” the musician wrote on his website. “Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one. In 2016, if Bernie had run instead of Hillary Clinton, I think we would not have the incompetent mess we have now.” He added, “I believe Bernie Sanders. I think Bernie Sanders is the Real Deal.”