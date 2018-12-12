Neil Young Says Hyde Park Show Will Proceed Without Barclays as Sponsor

Neil Young will perform at Hyde Park in London, England next summer after revealing that Barclays Bank would no longer be sponsoring the show.

The news was announced in a post on the musician’s Neil Young Archives website. “NYA is happy to announce that the Hyde park show will proceed without Barclays as a sponsor,” the post read. “We are overjoyed, so happy to be playing the show! NYA tickets to all tiers will be available today. We will have the announcement and ticket sales up very soon.”

On Sunday, Young aired a slew of grievances about the concert, which will also feature Bob Dylan. Young claimed the gig was prematurely announced and objected to the fact that tickets were put on sale before Neil Young Archives subscribers could have access to them. But Young took particular umbrage with the fact that the concert was being sponsored by Barclays, which he called “a fossil fuel funding entity.”

He continued, “That doesn’t work for me. I believe in Science. I worry about the Climate Crisis and am deeply concerned about its massive global ramifications and my beautiful grandchildren’s future… There’s no doubt about it – it’s been a massive fuck up!”

Young’s original post even included lyrics from his 1988 anti-corporate sponsorship song, “This Note’s For You”: “I ain’t singing for Pepsi/Don’t sing for Coke/I won’t sing for nobody/Makes me look like a joke.” Fittingly, the Neil Young Archives post announcing that the Hyde Park show would proceed without Barclays was titled, “Sponsored By Nobody.”