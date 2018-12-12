×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Tennessee Governor Considering Clemency for Cyntoia Brown Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Neil Young Says Hyde Park Show Will Proceed Without Barclays as Sponsor

Rocker protested bank’s involvement, calling it a “fossil fuel funding entity”

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neil Young51st Festival d'ete de Quebec, Quebec City, Canada - 07 Jul 2018

Neil Young will perform at London's Hyde Park next summer after Barclays Bank was removed as one of the concert's sponsors.

Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

Neil Young will perform at Hyde Park in London, England next summer after revealing that Barclays Bank would no longer be sponsoring the show.

The news was announced in a post on the musician’s Neil Young Archives website. “NYA is happy to announce that the Hyde park show will proceed without Barclays as a sponsor,” the post read. “We are overjoyed, so happy to be playing the show! NYA tickets to all tiers will be available today. We will have the announcement and ticket sales up very soon.”

On Sunday, Young aired a slew of grievances about the concert, which will also feature Bob Dylan. Young claimed the gig was prematurely announced and objected to the fact that tickets were put on sale before Neil Young Archives subscribers could have access to them. But Young took particular umbrage with the fact that the concert was being sponsored by Barclays, which he called “a fossil fuel funding entity.”

He continued, “That doesn’t work for me. I believe in Science. I worry about the Climate Crisis and am deeply concerned about its massive global ramifications and my beautiful grandchildren’s future… There’s no doubt about it – it’s been a massive fuck up!”

Young’s original post even included lyrics from his 1988 anti-corporate sponsorship song, “This Note’s For You”: “I ain’t singing for Pepsi/Don’t sing for Coke/I won’t sing for nobody/Makes me look like a joke.” Fittingly, the Neil Young Archives post announcing that the Hyde Park show would proceed without Barclays was titled, “Sponsored By Nobody.”

In This Article: Neil Young

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad