Neil Young’s ‘Homegrown’ Is Now Streaming

Neil Young’s long-lost 1975 album Homegrown finally drops on Friday, but you can stream it now in full on his Archives site.

Gearing up for its release, Young previously dropped the singles “Try” and “Vacancy,” two of the seven unreleased tracks on the album. “Hi, hoping you’re all holding up and still showing up,” he wrote in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, announcing the full stream. “Music is medicine for the soul. Look after it.”

In addition to the album stream, Archives writer Bill Bentley wrote an essay titled “Homegrown Comes Home,” in which he describes the record as “an extremely personal letter sent from Neil Young back in 1975 that somehow got lost and sat behind a filing cabinet in some dusty Post Office back room all these years. Until now, when it’s finally being delivered.”

Bentley also reflects on Young’s initial decision to release Tonight’s the Night instead of Homegrown all those years ago. “Over the history of rock & roll there have been albums that were avidly discussed, but for whatever reason never got released,” he wrote. “Sometimes vast conspiracy theories sprang up around those mysteries, and sometimes the album just disappeared without a trace before anyone knew about it.”

“But in the mid-Seventies, Neil Young was on a massive roll and when it became known his 1975 scheduled release Homegrown had vaporized, his loyalists were on the hunt,” he continued. “Nobody knew exactly what happened, but soon enough Tonight’s the Night was released, and the world rolled on in the explosive fashion that we’d come to expect from rock & roll.”

“Homegrown, like all timeless music, is a puzzle full of promises, one that blends memories with visions, and is a trusted sound to turn to in the time each of us still has to share this life with others,” he concluded. “It is an album to look at on the floor leaning against the wall while its songs play at night in the dark, knowing that it — and hopefully we — will be there in the morning. It is, like Neil Young, a friend for life.”