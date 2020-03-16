Neil Young Announces ‘Fireside Sessions’ Streaming Concert Series

Neil Young’s plans to tour American arenas with Crazy Horse may be on hold until after the coronavirus crisis subsides, but that isn’t going to stop him from playing music for his fans. He has just announced a Fireside Sessions performance series where he’ll perform from home with his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, serving as the camera operator.

“It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together,” he wrote on the Neil Young Archives. “We will soon be announcing the first one right here at NYA in the Times-Contrarian and on the Hearse Theater schedule, as well as social media except Facebook. As we have previously announced, we are dropping Facebook very, very soon, so if you rely on FB to contact us, prepare for a change.”

Young hasn’t played in public since Farm Aid in East Troy, Wisconsin, on September 21st, 2019. He released the new LP Colorado with Crazy Horse the following month, but he put his touring plans on hold until this spring. “We have decided to play the old arenas — not the new sports facilities put up by corporations for their sports teams,” he wrote in February. “Largely soulless, these new buildings cost a fortune to play in.”

The exact timing on the Fireside Sessions is unclear, but Young and Hannah will appear tonight at a streaming event promoting Bernie Sanders’ campaign for Democratic presidential nominee. Young endorsed the Vermont Senator earlier this month. “I support Bernie because I listen to what he says,” he wrote. “Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one.”

David Crosby is also a Sanders supporter and he reached out to Young despite years of estrangement to see if he’d reunite CSNY to support the campaign. “I asked Neil but I got no answer at all,” Crosby tweeted on March 3rd. “Dead air. So my hopes for that are on hold, painfully.”