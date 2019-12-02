Neil Young Asks Fans to Select His Next Archival Release

Neil Young has an ambitious plan to flood his Neil Young Archives website with unreleased albums and concert recordings in 2020 — and he’s asking his fans to help him sort through his vast archive to figure out which projects to prioritize. In a post on the website, Young outlines 29 possible releases.

“We have these projects in the can right now,” he writes. “We will be asking subscribers only to vote for their top three choices from this list…Watch for the official NYA announcement and your personal link to vote for what you think we should work on next for the fastest release of your favorite projects.”

Here is a breakdown of every project Young lists on his site.

Stratford Shakespeare Theater Solo Performance, 1971

A concert shot at the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Connecticut, on January 22nd, 1971.

Greendale Live With Crazy Horse, 2003

A film shot on Young’s 2003 tour with Crazy Horse where they performed the rock opera Greendale in its entirety.

Greendale Live at Vicar Street Solo, 2003

A solo acoustic performance of Greendale taped at a Dublin, Ireland, show in May 2003.

Toast, Unreleased Crazy Horse LP, 2001

An unreleased album that Young recorded with Crazy Horse in 2001.

Mountaintop, 2019

A film chronicling the creation of his newest album, Colorado.

Catalyst, 1990

A rehearsal gig for Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s 1991 Ragged Glory tour at a Santa Cruz, California, club on November 13th, 1990.

Alchemy, 2012/2013

A film documenting Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Alchemy world tour of 2012/2013.

Early Daze, 1960s

Various songs that Neil Young recorded with Crazy Horse shortly after the group first came together.

Harvest Time With Stray Gators, 1971

Footage shot with the Stray Gators during the creation of Harvest.

Mirror Ball, Dublin 1995

A show that Young played with Pearl Jam at Dublin’s RDS Simmonscourt on August 26th, 1995.

Desert Trip, 2016

Footage shot at Desert Trip with Promise of the Real in October 2016.

Monsanto Years, 2014.

A behind-the-scenes look at Young’s Monsanto Years, which was recorded with Promise of the Real at Teatro in Oxnard, California.

Trunk Show, 2009

A Jonathan Demme-directed concert film taped at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, in December 2019.

Lincvolt Chronicles 1-5

An in-depth look at Young’s attempt to turn his 1959 Lincoln Continental into a hybrid electric vehicle.

Tower Theater Philadelphia Solo, 2018

A solo acoustic concert taped at the Tower Theater in the fall of 2018 featuring numerous rarely performed songs.

Polar Vortex, 2019

A series of acoustic concerts Young played in Wisconsin and Minnesota while a polar vortex froze that region of the country in January 2019.

Homegrown, 1975

A finished LP that Young shelved in 1975 in favor of releasing Tonight’s the Night.

Chrome Dreams, 1977

Another album that Young recorded in the Seventies and ultimately abandoned.

Berlin Trans Band, 1982

A concert film directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in October 1982 on the Trans tour.

Oceanside Countryside, 1976-1977

Yet another unreleased album from the Seventies featuring many songs that wound up on later albums, including “Comes a Time” and “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue).”

Boarding House Solo, 1978

A series of low-key acoustic gigs that Young played at the tiny Boarding House club in May 1978 where he debuted many songs that later appeared on Rust Never Sleeps.

Island In The Sun, 1982

An album that Young recorded shortly before Trans featuring songs that would trickle out over the years, like “Soul of a Woman “and “Like an Inca.”

Trans, 2020

For the past few years, Micah Nelson has been creating an animated movie inspired by Trans.

Bottom Live Solo, 1974

A legendary bootleg recorded during Young’s surprise appearance at New York’s Bottom Line on May 16th, 1974.

Over The Rainbow Live: Tonight’s The Night, 1973

A Tonight’s the Night-era concert recording from London’s Rainbow Theater on November 5th, 1973.

Odeon Budokan, 1976

Concert footage shot during Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Zuma tour in London and Japan.

Ducks Live in Santa Cruz, 1977

A live album from Young’s unannounced 1977 club tour with the Ducks.

Homefires, 1974

Not much known is about these recordings from 1974, but it’s named after a song he’s played live many times since 1974 but has yet to release.

CSNY at Fillmore East, 1970

A Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young concert taped at New York’s Fillmore East during the height of their success in 1970.