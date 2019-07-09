Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Bonnie Raitt to Headline Farm Aid 2019

Farm Aid is coming to East Troy, Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theater on September 21st. The lineup includes Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews in addition to Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Yola, and Particle Kid.

“We’re bringing Farm Aid to the heartland because we need to show the country what’s happening to the people who grow our food and take care of our soil and water,” John Mellencamp said in a statement. “We want family farmers to know that we won’t let them go down without a fight. And neither should you–farmers need us, and we need farmers.”

Dave Matthews echoed the sentiment. “Everybody in this country should have access to good food,” he said. “And the people produce the best food – our family farmers – should be able to produce it without being afraid of going hungry themselves because they can’t make ends meet. These are the values that bring Farm Aid to Wisconsin this year.”

The first Farm Aid was held September 22nd, 1985 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. With the exception of 1988, 1989 and 1991, it’s been held every year since. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp have played every single one and Dave Matthews hasn’t missed one since becoming a member of the board in 2001. Guns N’ Roses, Jack White, Phish, Wilco, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Lou Reed, Bob Dylan, the Beach Boys, Bon Jovi, Lucinda Williams, Billy Joel and too many others to mention have joined them over the past 34 years.

This year will mark the first time the event has been held in East Troy, Wisconsin. Tickets go on-sale July 12th at 10 a.m. CDT and will range in price from $54.50 to $249.50.