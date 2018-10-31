Neil Young, Daryl Hannah Reveal New ‘Ohio’ Video Protesting NRA

Less than a week before the pivotal midterm elections, Neil Young and his wife Daryl Hannah created a new video for his 1970 CSNY classic “Ohio” to help bring about “common sense gun control laws.” The clip mixes a recent solo electric rendition of the protest tunes with imagery from the Kent State massacre and more recent school shootings. It ends with a group of young people chanting “no more guns.”

“With no real laws protecting us from guns, and with politicians supporting the NRA because the NRA supports them, we are not well represented,” Young wrote on his official website. “Today’s students are brave, demanding change in violent times. We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for too long. My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on. Support the students. Support our children. They want protection. No more guns.”

Neil Young wrote “Ohio” days after the Kent State massacre of 1970 that left four students dead. “It was a pivotal moment in our history,” Young wrote on his website. “It was a pivotal moment for me.”

Over the past few months, Young has played a series of solo concerts at theaters all over America. The setlist changed drastically each night, but midway through every show he picked up an electric guitar and delivered a passionate rendition of “Ohio.” “We were overcome with grief and sadness,” Young said one night. “I was realizing how it’s all changed.”