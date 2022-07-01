Hear Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s ‘Timberline’ From Lost Album ‘Toast’

A week before Neil Young and Crazy Horse officially unearth their lost 2001 LP Toast, the band have shared the unreleased “Timberline” from the long-shelved album.

In a post announcing Toast in May, Young declared that the album’s songs were “so sad at the time that I couldn’t put it out.” He added of “Timberline,” a track about a lumberjack in the midst of a religious crisis, “The scene changes to a religious guy who just lost his job. He’s turning on Jesus. He can’t cut any more trees. He’s a logger.”

“Timberline” is one of three unreleased songs — including the previously shared “Standing in the Light of Love” — to feature on the seven-track Toast, out July 8. The album was recorded at Toast Studios in San Francisco in early 2001 but ultimately shelved until Young decided to finally release it two decades later.

“It’s a mind blowing record, and I don’t think it’s a commercial record, but it’s great rock and roll, very moody, kind of jazzy,” Young told Rolling Stone in 2008. “I want to have a premiere of it that’s in a large art gallery with speakers in all four corners of the room, and huge speakers and really spend some time on the acoustics of the room.”

Even before the arrival of Toast, Young has revealed his next release: the live album Noise & Flowers, documenting his and Promise of the Real’s 2019 European tour.