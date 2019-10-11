 Neil Young Sets One-Night Release for ‘Colorado’ Doc ‘Mountaintop’ – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Neil Young Sets One-Night-Only Release for ‘Colorado’ Doc ‘Mountaintop’

Film, out in theaters on October 22nd, focuses on recording of rocker’s first LP with Crazy Horse in seven years

Neil Young offers fans a one-night-only glimpse into the making of Colorado in Mountaintop, a documentary that provides an in-studio look into Young’s first album with Crazy Horse in seven years.

Mountaintop, directed by Bernard Shakey (Young’s nom de cinema), will screen in select movie theaters nationwide on October 22nd, with a November 18th screening planned for Europe and South America via distributors Abramorama. Check out the film’s site for a list of participating theaters.

Mountaintop is a raw and extremely unfiltered look at the process of Neil Young with Crazy Horse making their first album in seven years,” the film’s synopsis states. “Witness the laughter, tensions, crusty attitudes and love of a rock & roll band that’s been together for 50 years as they share their passion, first and foremost… for the music.”

Three days after Mountaintop‘s one-night theatrical release, Colorado itself arrives on October 25th. The album marks Young and Crazy Horse’s first together since 2012’s Psychedelic Pill, with drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and guitarist Nils Lofgren (filling in for the since-retired Frank “Poncho” Sampedro) joining Young on the new LP.

Mountaintop is just one of the many film projects Young is dedicating himself to this year, a visual itinerary so stacked that he postponed his 2019 tour plans in order to complete work on the films.

