 Neil Young Plans to Beat the Bootleggers With His Own Series - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next 'The First Time' With Comedian Jimmy O. Yang Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Neil Young Plans to Beat the Bootleggers With His Own Series

“Write letters in to me with your favorite bootlegs and we will find them and use the best audio we can locate,” artist says

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neil Young performs on stage at London's Hyde Park.Neil Young in concert at Hyde Park in London, UK - 12 Jul 2019

Neil Young is going to beat the bootleggers at their own game by releasing vintage bootleg recordings with improved sound and original art.

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Neil Young is taking a page from the Bob Dylan playbook by creating his own version of the Bootleg Series. He has yet to roll out exact details, but the plan is to take famous concert bootlegs, track down the actual master recordings and release them himself via his website.

“We have ripped off all of the original art from the bootlegs,” he wrote on the Neil Young Archives. “No expense will be spared. The only difference will be the radically better sound from our masters.”

First up is a solo acoustic show taped February 1st, 1971 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. The bootleg label Rubber Dubber, in flagrant violation of U.S. copyright law, released it on vinyl under the name I’m So Happy That Y’all Came Down back in the Seventies. Young plans on bootlegging the bootleggers by using artwork from the original release. Frank Zappa did something very similar with his Beat the Boots! series in the early Nineties.

“We are going full bore with our series right now, so write letters in to me with your favorite bootlegs and we will find them and use the best audio we can locate, either from the NYA vaults or somewhere else,” he wrote. “Watch for this coming soon. We are building it starting today.”

This is one of several archival releases Young is planning at the moment. His long-awaited LP Homegrown, which was recorded and shelved in 1975, is finally coming out June 19th. He’s also prepping a 1990 Crazy Horse club gig, a 2003 stop on the Greendale tour and a collection of late Eighties studio sessions he’s dubbing Road of Plenty.

In recent weeks, he’s shared five homemade Fireside Session acoustic gigs on the Neil Young Archives that are packed with rarities, such as “Through My Sails,” “On The Beach” and “New Mama.” Just don’t expect to see him play in person anytime soon. “May be a couple of years before I feel safe asking people to come and see/hear me,” he recently wrote on the NYA. “That’s just the way it is.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Neil Young

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.