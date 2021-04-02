Hear the Stories Behind Neil Young’s Lost Masterpieces

Neil Young’s monumental Archives Volume II: 1972–1976 is packed with unheard treasures recorded in his artistic peak, from a Crazy Horse version of “Ride My Llama” to to a legendary late-night jam with Joni Mitchell on “Raised on Robbery” to “LA Girls and Ocean Boys,” a song previously heard only in fragments within “Danger Bird.” On the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Angie Martoccio, Rob Sheffield, David Browne, and Andy Greene join host Brian Hiatt to discuss the highlights of Young’s treasure chest, the future of his archival releases, his current relevance, and much more.

