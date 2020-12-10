Neil Young Makes Archives Free for the Holidays

Neil Young announced that he will make his Archives site free for the holidays.

Young will waive the monthly $2 fee ($20 annually) and make available his entire catalog — including the new Archives Volume II (1972-1976), his complete Fireside Sessions series, and his upcoming film Timeless Orpheum, which documents his show on January 28th, 2019, at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The set opened with a rare “Last Trip to Tulsa.”

“We are doing well here and feeling good,” he wrote on his website. “We hope you are well, too. Our hearts go out to all those families touched. If you are locked down, we are here for you with hours of listening and cruising around through the years in movies. We want you to enjoy what we have to share at NYA… It’s my music and our lives. Peace.”

This week, Young dropped his copyright lawsuit against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, in which he accused the former president of playing “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” at rallies without obtaining the proper licenses. Earlier this month, he performed “Love Is a Rose” and “Sugar Mountain” to benefit the Painted Turtle, a summer camp for children with medical needs. He was joined by his wife actress Daryl Hannah, Danny DeVito, Herb Alpert, George Lopez, Debbie Allen, Ricki Lake, and others.