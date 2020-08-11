Neil Young to Change Archives Site to Block Facebook, Google Logins

If you use Neil Young’s Archives website, you may need to make a new login. The artist is spending $20,000 to remove Facebook and Google logins from the site, according to Variety.

“Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users,” Young wrote in a statement sent to users. “Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we cannot condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.”

Young also referred to Facebook as “the corrupt social platform,” though he did not explain why he was targeting Google. “The money we are spending to get out of this mess is … in keeping with what we have been maintaining re: the irresponsible social media platform for the past two years,” Young wrote.

A note from the site’s admin team said that updating login information should take “just a few extra clicks.”

Politics have been motivating much of Young’s activities lately. Earlier this month, he filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign to enjoin it from playing his songs “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” at rallies. “The Campaign does not now have, and did not at the time of the Tulsa rally, have a license or [Young’s] permission to play the two songs at any public political event,” the suit claims. The singer-songwriter is seeking the highest amount of damages that he can get for copyright infringement.

He also recently updated his song, “Lookin’ for a Leader,” which originally skewered George W. Bush, with lyrics that now target Trump. “Yeah, we had Barack Obama,” Young sings on the new version, “and we really need him now/The man who stood behind him has to take his place somehow/America has a leader building walls around our house/He don’t know black lives matter and we got to vote him out.”