Neil Young Reverses 2020 Tour Stance, Planning Crazy Horse Trek

Less than a week after telling fans to “not expect anything” regarding future concerts, Neil Young has announced plans to take Crazy Horse on a tour across America. There are no dates yet, but the tour will hit vintage arenas and bypass newer ones completely.

“Many of the old places were used to play are gone now,” Young wrote on the Neil Young Archives Sunday, “replaced by new coliseums we have to book [a] year in advance and we don’t want to anyway. That’s not the way we like to play… so we have decided to play the old arenas – not the new sports facilities put up by corporations for their sports teams. Largely soulless, these new buildings cost a fortune to play in.”

“We wanted to play in a couple of months because we feel like it,” he continued. “To us it’s not a regular job. We don’t like the new rules.”

Young then listed now-demolished arenas in the country and still-standing old one, even if some of those – like Madison Square Garden and the Nassau Coliseum – have been totally renovated.

“If you are looking for us on our Crazy Horse Barn Tour,” he concludes, “we will hopefully be in one of the existing arenas. Hope to see you there. News coming pretty soon!”

Young’s preemptive Crazy Horse tour announcement comes just days after Young responded to a fan letter on the Neil Young Archives that, “I am not focused on playing. I am taking care of my music,” noting the busy 2020 release schedule that tentatively includes the unreleased 1975 LP Homegrown, a movie-album chronicling his 2003-04 Greendale tour with Crazy Horse and the long-awaited Archives Volume 2 box set.