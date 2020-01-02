Neil Young Details 2020 Archival Releases

Neil Young shared a New Year’s Day note offering fans an update on some of the archival projects he’s prepping for 2020. “These pieces are a labor of love,” Young wrote on Neil Young Archives. “Every morning I wake up with a full plate of things to do to keep me off the street and as a result, off the road. It’s good to stop and regroup, gather energy and openness for what could be next.”

Young highlighted two projects, Way Down in the Rust Bucket and Greendale Live, although spoke more about the latter. That project will chronicle Young and Crazy Horse’s performance of their 2003 rock opera, Greendale, in Toronto, and will reportedly comprise a live album and concert film.

Young said they’re in the “final editing stages” of Greendale Live, and added of the show itself, “We took it all around North America in 2003, set up that massive set over 80 times. Now we are preparing it to share through NYA and theaters. A Greendale Live album will be part of the release.”

As for Way Down in the Rust Bucket, Young didn’t offer any new updates about the project, which he announced back in September. At the time, Young said his archival team had unearthed “a one of a kind” Crazy Horse Show at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California, produced and directed by LA Johnson and recorded by J. Hanlon.

“With six cameras rolling, Crazy Horse lit into one of is greatest performances of all time… and no one knew it until it was very recently discovered,” Young said. “There are a lot of things in the Archives that we know we have to see, but this one had slipped by… under our radar… until now. Forgotten between Ragged Glory and Weld, it had escaped us.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Although he didn’t mention it in the New Year’s Day note, Young is also set to finally drop his unreleased album, Homegrown, this year. Young announced the album’s arrival back in November, but in a quick update at the end of December, he shared a photo of the vinyl test pressing and said Homegrown would be his first release on Reprise in 2020. An exact release date, however, has yet to be announced.