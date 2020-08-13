Neil Young Announces 1990 Crazy Horse Live Album/Film ‘Way Down in the Rust Bucket’

A special club gig that Neil Young and Crazy Horse played on November 13th, 1990 at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California, will be released as an album and film titled Way Down in the Rust Bucket on December 6th.

Young has previewed select songs from the show over the past few months on the Neil Young Archives, but the complete show has never been seen. It’s just one of many archival releases that Young is planning in the coming months.

According to a new post on the Neil Young Archives, Return to Greendale — which chronicles a 2003 stop on the Greendale tour — is also coming on November 6th. On that same day, he also plans on releasing the long-awaited second volume of his Neil Song Archives box set. There’s no information on the exact contents of that set, but it should focus on his work from 1973 to 1978.

Also in the works is the concert movie The Timeless Orpheum, which was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 28th, 2019. “It is a concert film with a lot of twists and turns,” Young writes, “telling my story and yours and our history together.”

As with everything else in Neil Young’s world, the dates for all of these projects should be seen as provisional. He has a long history of delaying plans once other projects grab his attention.

“In these days, like you, I have been staying at home as much as I can, and that’s a lot,” Young writes. “I have been working, staying busy with projects that have come into being because of the crisis we are sharing.”

The NYA Official Bootleg Series is yet another project he’s announced in recent weeks. It involves officially releasing famous Neil Young concerts that have been bootlegged over the years. “We have a lot of our masters, dating back to 1970 and possibly earlier, of bootlegs that have been released of my music in many forms,” Young writes. “We’re proud to stand with the outlaw companies who pioneered these releases in their desire to get this music out there.”