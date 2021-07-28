Watch Part of Neil Peart’s Last Recorded Drum Solo in ‘Cinema Strangiato’ Director’s Cut Clip

Rush will mark the 40th anniversary of Moving Pictures by screening the director’s cut of their concert film, Cinema Strangiato, in movie theaters for one night only, September 9th.

Cinema Strangiato, which premiered in 2019, featured an array of performance highlights from Rush’s 2015 R40 Live tour, plus previously unseen backstage and soundcheck footage and interviews with famous Rush fans like Billy Corgan and Tom Morello. The new director’s cut offers a revamped setlist, including new performances of “One Little Victory” and “Red Barchetta,” as well as “Cygnus X-1”/“The Story So Far.”

To accompany the announcement, Rush have shared a snippet of that new performance of “Cygnus X-1”/“The Story So Far,” which features late drummer Neil Peart’s final recorded drum solo.

Tickets for the Cinema Strangiato screenings in the United States and some other countries will go on sale on August 3rd, while the on-sale date for Canada is September 1st. Complete information, including a list of participating theaters, is available on the film’s website.